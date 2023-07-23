SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $475.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.43.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

