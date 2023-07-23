SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $896.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $819.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

