SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $695.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.