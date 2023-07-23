SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $330,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $263,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Pathward Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $707,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $55.32 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.