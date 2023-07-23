SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,901 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

USTB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

