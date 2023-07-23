Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.60.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,923.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,691.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,568.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,998.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

