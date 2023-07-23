Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 12.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 34.6% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 213,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 27.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 42.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CNC opened at $70.63 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57.

Insider Activity

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.