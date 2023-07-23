SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $279,000 Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,761,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DTEC opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $41.17.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

