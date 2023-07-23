Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

Shares of PPG opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

