Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $363,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Monster Beverage by 101.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,583 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Monster Beverage by 99.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,462,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 93.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

