SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 38.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 76,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 151,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 48,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

