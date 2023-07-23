Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $189.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $189.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.