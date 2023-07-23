Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

