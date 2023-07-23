Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.32 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.80.

Crown Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.