Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,133,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $394.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $493.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.