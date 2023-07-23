Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,783 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.