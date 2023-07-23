Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

