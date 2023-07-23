Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 761 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.07. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

