Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Visa by 41.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 335,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

