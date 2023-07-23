Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.07. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.