Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku Price Performance

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $97,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $288,445.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $73.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $96.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.