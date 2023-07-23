Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

