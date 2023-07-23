Ieq Capital LLC Has $857,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $232.09 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $233.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 216.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $199.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

