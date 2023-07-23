Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 240,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

