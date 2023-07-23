Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

