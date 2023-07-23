Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

CBRE stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

