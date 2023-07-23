Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

