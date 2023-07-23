Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,476 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 43,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $306.46 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

