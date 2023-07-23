Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,525 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,526,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,826,000 after purchasing an additional 921,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.55 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

