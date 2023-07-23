Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,060,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 251.4% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 257,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after buying an additional 102,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $85.98 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $658,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

