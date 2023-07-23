Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.35.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $350.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

