Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.63 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

