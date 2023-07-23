Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

