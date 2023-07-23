Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,619 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.58.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $110.82 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

