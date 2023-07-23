RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of RPM International worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International Announces Dividend

Shares of RPM opened at $92.95 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

