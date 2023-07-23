Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of PRU opened at $94.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

