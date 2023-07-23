Amalgamated Bank Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $711,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $340,686,000 after acquiring an additional 206,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $354,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.30 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.