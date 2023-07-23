BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,138 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

