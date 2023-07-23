Amalgamated Bank Has $7.54 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,519,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,651,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

HAL opened at $36.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

