Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30 to $4.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

