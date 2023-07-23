Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

