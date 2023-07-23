ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.