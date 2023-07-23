The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

