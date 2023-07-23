Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,322,000 after buying an additional 592,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of SRE opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

