PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Stock Performance

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

