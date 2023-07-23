Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,129,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,743 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

