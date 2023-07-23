Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $50,684,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.81 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

