Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,780,000 after buying an additional 1,876,588 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIS opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

