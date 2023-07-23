Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 83 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $276.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $182.12 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $5.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

