SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RYN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

